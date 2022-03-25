Trelleborg Jumps 26% After WS Divestment, as Analysts Say Shares Could Reach SEK 350
- (PLX AI) – Trelleborg shares rose 26% after the company sold the Wheel Systems unit for EUR 2.1 billion.
- The company will book a SEK 6 billion gain on the deal
- Prior to the announcement, SEB analysts wrote in a report that divesting Wheel Systems could eventually justify a Trelleborg share price of SEK 350
- Trelleborg closed yesterday at SEK 174.70
- That report assumed Wheel Systems would be divested for USD 2 billion; Trelleborg got EUR 2.1 billion for it
