(PLX AI) – Trelleborg shares rose 26% after the company sold the Wheel Systems unit for EUR 2.1 billion.The company will book a SEK 6 billion gain on the dealPrior to the announcement, SEB analysts wrote in a report that divesting Wheel Systems …

Trelleborg Jumps 26% After WS Divestment, as Analysts Say Shares Could Reach SEK 350

