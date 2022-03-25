Wartsila Drops More Than 4% After Goldman Downgrades to Sell
(PLX AI) – Wartsila shares fell 4.4% in early trading after analysts at Goldman Sachs cut their recommendation on the stock to sell from neutral. Price target EUR 7.70 implies 22% downsideThe company is likely to face margin headwinds, with a marine …
- (PLX AI) – Wartsila shares fell 4.4% in early trading after analysts at Goldman Sachs cut their recommendation on the stock to sell from neutral.
- Price target EUR 7.70 implies 22% downside
- The company is likely to face margin headwinds, with a marine capex recovery unlikely until later in the decade, the analysts said
