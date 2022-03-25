Sell Telenor on Cost Inflation Risk, Goldman Says
(PLX AI) – Telenor is one of the most at risk stocks from cost inflation, analysts at Goldman Sachs said, downgrading their recommendation to sell from neutral. Price target NOK 120Telenor shares were down 1.2% in early trading
