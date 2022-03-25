Getinge Rises Over 4% as Analysts See Attractive Valuation
(PLX AI) – Getinge shares were up 4.3% after analysts at Carnegie and SEB reiterated buy recommendations on the stock. Getinge has healthy underlying growth, with EBITA margins likely double those of 2019, Carnegie saidThe company's valuation is …
- (PLX AI) – Getinge shares were up 4.3% after analysts at Carnegie and SEB reiterated buy recommendations on the stock.
- Getinge has healthy underlying growth, with EBITA margins likely double those of 2019, Carnegie said
- The company's valuation is attractive, the analysts said, reiterating buy with a price target of SEK 450
- Getinge has good visibility on organic growth and a highly reasonable valuation, SEB said, reiterating buy and boosting the price target to SEK 440 from SEK 435
- The company has a proven ability to mitigate logistics and supply-chain challenges, and remains a strong pick in turbulent times: SEB
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0