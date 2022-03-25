Vestas Gets 51 MW Order in India
(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 51 MW order from O2 Power Private Limited for a renewable energy project located in Karnataka, India. As part of the contract, Vestas will supply, install and commission a total of 23 V120-2.2 MW turbines to O2 Power
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 51 MW order from O2 Power Private Limited for a renewable energy project located in Karnataka, India.
- As part of the contract, Vestas will supply, install and commission a total of 23 V120-2.2 MW turbines to O2 Power
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0