Vestas Gets 36 MW Wind Turbine Order in Scotland
(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 36 MW order from Scottish developer Muirhall Energy Limited for the Greengairs East project.Vestas will supply and install eight V136-4.5 MW turbines at the Greengairs site located near Caldercruix, North Lanarkshire …
- Vestas will supply and install eight V136-4.5 MW turbines at the Greengairs site located near Caldercruix, North Lanarkshire in in Scotland
- Turbine deliveries and commissioning are planned for the fourth quarter of 2022
