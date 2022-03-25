checkAd

Vestas Gets 36 MW Wind Turbine Order in Scotland

Vestas has secured a 36 MW order from Scottish developer Muirhall Energy Limited for the Greengairs East project.Vestas will supply and install eight V136-4.5 MW turbines at the Greengairs site located near Caldercruix, North Lanarkshire

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 36 MW order from Scottish developer Muirhall Energy Limited for the Greengairs East project.
  • Vestas will supply and install eight V136-4.5 MW turbines at the Greengairs site located near Caldercruix, North Lanarkshire in in Scotland
  • Turbine deliveries and commissioning are planned for the fourth quarter of 2022
Autor: PLX AI
