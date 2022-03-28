checkAd

Novo Nordisk Stops Shipments of Starter Wegovy Doses to Cut Demand from New Patients (RPT)

(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk stops shipping the first 2 doses of the obesity drug Wegovy (0.25 mg and 0.5 mg) to cut demand from new patients and increase the likelihood that there would be enough product available for existing patients.Shipment stops as …

  • (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk stops shipping the first 2 doses of the obesity drug Wegovy (0.25 mg and 0.5 mg) to cut demand from new patients and increase the likelihood that there would be enough product available for existing patients.
  • Shipment stops as of today, March 28
  • Says that despite asking healthcare providers not to start new patients on Wegovy to minimize demand, Novo Nordisk still sees several thousand new patients starting Wegovy each week
  • Says this trend is causing further strain on supply as those new patients advance through the dose escalation process
  • Says still working toward our commitment to fully restore supply across all doses in the second half of 2022
  • Says cannot give specific date because several steps are required to fully restore manufacturing capacity
  • Novo Nordisk is also making plans for additional production capacity to come online in 2023
  • Says will ensure that we have all doses of Wegovy within our inventory before we support new patients being initiated and before we start other promotional efforts
  • NOTE: This story was originally published over the weekend. This is a repeat with no changes


