Enagas Sells Its 45.4% Stake in GNL Quintero for $661 Million
(PLX AI) – Enagas and OMERS agree to sell their respective stakes in Chilean company GNL Quintero S.A.Enagas to get $661 million for its 45.4% stakeSells to a consortium formed by EIG and Fluxys, S.A.Deal to be finalized in H2
