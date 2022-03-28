checkAd

Enagas Sells Its 45.4% Stake in GNL Quintero for $661 Million

(PLX AI) – Enagas and OMERS agree to sell their respective stakes in Chilean company GNL Quintero S.A.Enagas to get $661 million for its 45.4% stakeSells to a consortium formed by EIG and Fluxys, S.A.Deal to be finalized in H2

  • (PLX AI) – Enagas and OMERS agree to sell their respective stakes in Chilean company GNL Quintero S.A.
  • Enagas to get $661 million for its 45.4% stake
  • Sells to a consortium formed by EIG and Fluxys, S.A.
  • Deal to be finalized in H2
