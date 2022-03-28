Scatec Replaces CEO Carlsen with Pilskog
(PLX AI) – Scatec ASA says Terje Pilskog takes over as CEO as Raymond Carlsen steps down as of May 1.Pilskog comes from the position as EVP Project DevelopmentCarlsen says will remain one of the largest shareholders in Scatec
