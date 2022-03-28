Ørsted Sells 50% Stake in Hornsea 2 for GBP 3 Billion
(PLX AI) – Ørsted partners with AXA IM Alts and Crédit Agricole Assurances on Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm.Ørsted to divest a 50 % ownership stake in its 1.3 GW Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind FarmTotal value of the transaction is GBP 3 billionExpected to …
- (PLX AI) – Ørsted partners with AXA IM Alts and Crédit Agricole Assurances on Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm.
- Ørsted to divest a 50 % ownership stake in its 1.3 GW Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm
- Total value of the transaction is GBP 3 billion
- Expected to close in the second half of 2022 once the wind farm is fully commissioned and customary regulatory approvals are obtained
- AXA IM Alts and Crédit Agricole Assurances will then each own 25 % of the project
- Ørsted is finalising the construction of the project and will provide long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) services for 20 years
- No change to guidance; Ørsted’s full-year EBITDA, including new partnership agreements, is expected to be significantly higher than the 2021 EBITDA of DKK 24.3 billion
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0