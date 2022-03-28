checkAd

Deutsche Boerse Buys Fund Data Manager Kneip; Terms Not Disclosed

(PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse acquires leading fund data manager Kneip.Terms not disclosedKneip is a European fund data specialist based in Luxembourg with a broad set of services and long-standing relationships in the asset management industryThe …

  • (PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse acquires leading fund data manager Kneip.
  • Terms not disclosed
  • Kneip is a European fund data specialist based in Luxembourg with a broad set of services and long-standing relationships in the asset management industry
  • The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of March

Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse acquires leading fund data manager Kneip.Terms not disclosedKneip is a European fund data specialist based in Luxembourg with a broad set of services and long-standing relationships in the asset management industryThe transaction is expected to be completed by the end of March

