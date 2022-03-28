Trifork Rises 4.7% as Danske Upgrades on Solid Growth Prospects
(PLX AI) – Trifork shares rose 4.7% in early trading after Danske Bank analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold.Trifork should see solid growth for years as digitalization is high on the agenda, despite cautious initial guidance for 2022, Danske …
- (PLX AI) – Trifork shares rose 4.7% in early trading after Danske Bank analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- Trifork should see solid growth for years as digitalization is high on the agenda, despite cautious initial guidance for 2022, Danske said
- Price target cut to DKK 240 from DKK 290
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0