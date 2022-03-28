Valmet Rises 2.5% as SEB Upgrades on Attractive Valuation
(PLX AI) – Valmet shares rose 2.5% in early trading after analysts at SEB upgraded the stock to buy from hold.Valmet shares now have an attractive entry point after a significant multiple contraction, SEB saidThe company offers stability, service …
- (PLX AI) – Valmet shares rose 2.5% in early trading after analysts at SEB upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- Valmet shares now have an attractive entry point after a significant multiple contraction, SEB said
- The company offers stability, service growth and a strong backlog: SEB
- Price target remains EUR 38
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0