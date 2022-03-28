Husqvarna Falls 2.6% as Nordea Downgrades on Supply Issues
(PLX AI) – Husqvarna shares fell 2.6% in morning trading after Nordea analysts downgraded the stock to hold from buy. Husqvarna announced Friday that Q1 sales will be about SEK 15 billion, or almost 9% below consensus estimates, as it was forced to …
- (PLX AI) – Husqvarna shares fell 2.6% in morning trading after Nordea analysts downgraded the stock to hold from buy.
- Husqvarna announced Friday that Q1 sales will be about SEK 15 billion, or almost 9% below consensus estimates, as it was forced to reduce production due to component shortages
- Husqvarna's peak season is just about to start, so the supply issues are very unfortunate and Q2 expectations need to be tempered, Nordea said
- Despite shares weakness so far this year with low multiples, Husqvarna has no near term-triggers, Nordea said, setting a fair value for the stock at SEK 130
- Meanwhile, Carnegie cut their price target on Husqvarna to SEK 100 from SEK 135, maintaining a hold recommendation
