Cloetta Rises 5.4% as Nordea Upgrades on Valuation, Sales Recovery
(PLX AI) – Cloetta shares jumped 5.4% after Nordea analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Price target SEK 29 implies 19% upside from Friday's closeCloetta shares have been weak, trading at levels similar to early in the pandemic in 2020The …
- (PLX AI) – Cloetta shares jumped 5.4% after Nordea analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- Price target SEK 29 implies 19% upside from Friday's close
- Cloetta shares have been weak, trading at levels similar to early in the pandemic in 2020
- The company has good prospects for a continued sales recovery, defensive characteristics and undemanding valuation multiples, Nordea said
- Expected price increases will gradually result in small positive leverage on costs: Nordea
