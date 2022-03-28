Neste Rises 3.6% as BofA Sees Strong Margins Rebooting Share Performance
(PLX AI) – Neste shares rose 3.6% as analysts at Bank of America raised their price target on the stock and reiterated a buy recommendation. Price target lifted to EUR 54 from EUR 48Neste's recent share underperformance is likely to reverse as …
- Price target lifted to EUR 54 from EUR 48
- Neste's recent share underperformance is likely to reverse as margins on renewable products should hit a record high in Q1, BofA said
- EBITDA growth through next year may be stronger than consensus expects, while Neste currently trades at cheap multiples compared to the sector, BofA said
