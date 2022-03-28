Rheinmetall Unit Gets Lower 2-Digit Million Euro Order in Mali
(PLX AI) – Rheinmetall subsidiary ZMS wins order to equip Bundeswehr field hospital in Gao, Mali.Rheinmetall says order is worth a figure in the lower two-digit million-euroThe material will be furnished in the second half of the year
