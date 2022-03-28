Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
(PLX AI) – Tesla plans to request stockholder approval at for an increase in the number of authorized shares of common stock, the company said in an SEC filing.Tesla plan in order to enable a stock split of the Company’s common stock in the form of …
- Tesla plan in order to enable a stock split of the Company’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend
- Tesla Board has approved the management proposal, but the stock dividend will be contingent on final Board approval
