Carlsberg Says to Leave Russia, Seeks Full Disposal of Business There
- (PLX AI) – Carlsberg Group to leave Russia.
- Carlsberg to seek a full disposal of our business in Russia
- Carlsberg says business in Russia will no longer be included in the Group’s revenue and operating profit
- Carlsberg business in Russia treated as an asset held for sale until completion of the disposal
- Carlsberg decision will result in a substantial non-cash impairment charge
