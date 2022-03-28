Telenor Says Wins Tax Case for 2013 Loss Deduction
(PLX AI) – Telenor says District Court rules in favor of Telenor in tax case.Telenor Oslo District Court ruled in favor of Telenor and allowed deduction for the losses in 2013The Norwegian government has a right to appeal the rulingThe authorities …
- (PLX AI) – Telenor says District Court rules in favor of Telenor in tax case.
- Telenor Oslo District Court ruled in favor of Telenor and allowed deduction for the losses in 2013
- The Norwegian government has a right to appeal the ruling
- The authorities are not obliged to repay the tax amount together with interest before there is a final enforceable ruling from the courts
