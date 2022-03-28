FedEx Promotes COO Subramaniam to CEO; Smith Becomes Executive Chairman
(PLX AI) – FedEx says Frederick W. Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will become Executive Chairman, and Raj Subramaniam, President and Chief Operating Officer, will be promoted to President and CEO.
