Nordex FY Revenue Guidance Much Higher Than Expected
(PLX AI) – Nordex issued 2022 revenue guidance that is comfortably ahead of consensus estimates. Outlook FY revenue EUR 5.4-6 billion vs. consensus EUR 5.2 billionOutlook FY EBITDA margin 1-3.5%Cost pass-through, further increasing share of projects …
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 5.4-6 billion vs. consensus EUR 5.2 billion
- Outlook FY EBITDA margin 1-3.5%
- Cost pass-through, further increasing share of projects using the Delta4000 platform and stability in the macro environment will be essential for achieving the Company's margin improvement targets, Nordex said
