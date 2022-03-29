checkAd

Pfeiffer Vacuum Sees 2022 Sales Growth Over 5%, with EBIT Margin 14%

(PLX AI) – Pfeiffer Vacuum Outlook FY EBIT margin 14%.Pfeiffer Vacuum sales for the full year 2022 to grow by more than 5%Investments are planned to increase production capacity and productivity

  • (PLX AI) – Pfeiffer Vacuum Outlook FY EBIT margin 14%.
  • Pfeiffer Vacuum sales for the full year 2022 to grow by more than 5%
  • Investments are planned to increase production capacity and productivity

Autor: PLX AI
