Pfeiffer Vacuum Sees 2022 Sales Growth Over 5%, with EBIT Margin 14%
(PLX AI) – Pfeiffer Vacuum Outlook FY EBIT margin 14%.Pfeiffer Vacuum sales for the full year 2022 to grow by more than 5%Investments are planned to increase production capacity and productivity
