Dermapharm Sees 10-13% Revenue Growth in 2022
(PLX AI) – Dermapharm Outlook FY revenue growth 10-13%. Outlook FY EBITDA growth 3-7%Additional revenue and earnings contribution from integration of cannabis businessExpansion of vaccine cooperation with BioNTechSolid organic growth in the core …
- (PLX AI) – Dermapharm Outlook FY revenue growth 10-13%.
- Outlook FY EBITDA growth 3-7%
- Additional revenue and earnings contribution from integration of cannabis business
- Expansion of vaccine cooperation with BioNTech
- Solid organic growth in the core "Branded Pharmaceuticals" business
