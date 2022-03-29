(PLX AI) – Kuka FY revenue EUR 3,300 million vs. estimate EUR 3,060 millionFY EBIT EUR 61.8 million vs. estimate EUR 77 millionGlobal supply bottlenecks and increased costs hinder even stronger performance, company saidKuka will invest around 800 …

Kuka 2021 Revenue Beats Estimates, but EBIT Comes in Below

