Kuka 2021 Revenue Beats Estimates, but EBIT Comes in Below
(PLX AI) – Kuka FY revenue EUR 3,300 million vs. estimate EUR 3,060 millionFY EBIT EUR 61.8 million vs. estimate EUR 77 millionGlobal supply bottlenecks and increased costs hinder even stronger performance, company saidKuka will invest around 800 …
- (PLX AI) – Kuka FY revenue EUR 3,300 million vs. estimate EUR 3,060 million
- FY EBIT EUR 61.8 million vs. estimate EUR 77 million
- Global supply bottlenecks and increased costs hinder even stronger performance, company said
- Kuka will invest around 800 million euro in research and development by 2025
