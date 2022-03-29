Cargotec, Konecranes Cancel Merger After UK CMA Blocks Deal
(PLX AI) – Cargotec and Konecranes have jointly decided to cancel the planned merger after the UK CMA blocks the transaction.The UK Competition & Markets Authority said remedies - which would have removed all overlapping businesses of the two …
- (PLX AI) – Cargotec and Konecranes have jointly decided to cancel the planned merger after the UK CMA blocks the transaction.
- The UK Competition & Markets Authority said remedies - which would have removed all overlapping businesses of the two companies and were accepted by the European Commission - would not be effective in addressing the CMA’s concerns and thus the planned merger between Cargotec and Konecranes cannot be completed
- Konecranes says we believe that further remedies would have not been in the best interest of Konecranes’ shareholders as they would have changed the strategic rationale of the transaction
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0