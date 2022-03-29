Vestas Gets 103 MW Wind Turbine Order in Argentina
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 103 MW deal for the Buena Ventura project in the Province of Buenos Aires, in Argentina.
- The project will feature 24 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines in 4.3 MW operating mode which Vestas will supply and install
- Vestas will also deliver a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
