Siemens Energy Gets Order for 4 H-Class Gas Turbines in China
(PLX AI) – Siemens Energy to power China’s Greater Bay Area with low-emission power generation technologies.Siemens Energy has entered into agreements separately with Guangdong Energy Group Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd. to deliver a …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Energy to power China’s Greater Bay Area with low-emission power generation technologies.
- Siemens Energy has entered into agreements separately with Guangdong Energy Group Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd. to deliver a total of four H-class combined cycle power units to their power plants
