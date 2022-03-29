checkAd

Europris Set to Struggle as Society Reopens, Carnegie Says, Reiterating Sell

(PLX AI) – Europris is set to struggle as society reopens after the pandemic, with headwinds not yet priced in, analysts at Carnegie said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock. Europris saw like-for-like sales rise in the pandemic, but is …

  • (PLX AI) – Europris is set to struggle as society reopens after the pandemic, with headwinds not yet priced in, analysts at Carnegie said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock.
  • Europris saw like-for-like sales rise in the pandemic, but is set to post a 12% drop in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, Carnegie said
  • Europris is a quality company but with big downside risk on consensus: Carnegie
  • Price target NOK 47
  • Shares broadly unchanged in morning trading
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  36   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Europris Set to Struggle as Society Reopens, Carnegie Says, Reiterating Sell (PLX AI) – Europris is set to struggle as society reopens after the pandemic, with headwinds not yet priced in, analysts at Carnegie said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock. Europris saw like-for-like sales rise in the pandemic, but is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Carlsberg Says to Leave Russia, Seeks Full Disposal of Business There
Nordex FY Revenue Guidance Much Higher Than Expected
FedEx Promotes COO Subramaniam to CEO; Smith Becomes Executive Chairman
Ball to Leave Russia; Pursuing Sale of Russian Business
Lumen Names Chris Stansbury New CFO
Nordex FY EBITDA EUR 52.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 76 Million
Kuka 2021 Revenue Beats Estimates, but EBIT Comes in Below
Telenor Says Wins Tax Case for 2013 Loss Deduction
Aroundtown FY FFO EUR 353 Million
Titel
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
Meyer Burger FY EBITDA CHF -72.5 Million vs. Estimate CHF -52 Million
Ams OSRAM Sells AMLS Business to Plastic Omnium for EUR 65 Milion
Kimberly-Clark Names Nelson Urdaneta New CFO
Novo Nordisk Stops Shipments of Starter Wegovy Doses to Cut Demand from New Patients (RPT)
Sell Telenor on Cost Inflation Risk, Goldman Says
Adobe Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, but Q2 Guidance Below Consensus
Veoneer Says Takeover to Close April 1; Jacob Svanberg to Be CEO
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order Worth EUR 3 Million
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Equinor Rises as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
Hexagon Purus Gets $2 Million Contract for Hydrogen Storage Cylinders
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
QuantumScape to Collaborate with Automaker on Battery Technology; May Set Up Joint Venture
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders