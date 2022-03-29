Europris Set to Struggle as Society Reopens, Carnegie Says, Reiterating Sell
- (PLX AI) – Europris is set to struggle as society reopens after the pandemic, with headwinds not yet priced in, analysts at Carnegie said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock.
- Europris saw like-for-like sales rise in the pandemic, but is set to post a 12% drop in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, Carnegie said
- Europris is a quality company but with big downside risk on consensus: Carnegie
- Price target NOK 47
- Shares broadly unchanged in morning trading
