Hafnia Sells 8 Vessels to Ace Tankers for USD 252.4 Million
(PLX AI) – Hafnia sells 8 vessels to Ace Tankers for USD 252.4 million.The deal to sell the stainless steel vessels is releasing approximately USD 50 million in cash to Hafnia, the company saidFour of the Vessels are currently financed by sale and …
- (PLX AI) – Hafnia sells 8 vessels to Ace Tankers for USD 252.4 million.
- The deal to sell the stainless steel vessels is releasing approximately USD 50 million in cash to Hafnia, the company said
- Four of the Vessels are currently financed by sale and leaseback facilities, and the remaining four vessels are financed by Japanese operating leases with call options
- The transaction remains subject to lenders consent
- Focus remains on the core Product and Chemical IMO2 tanker segments, Hafnia CEO says
