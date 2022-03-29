McCormick Q1 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – McCormick Q1 operating income USD 207 million.Q1 EPS USD 0.57Q1 adjusted operating income USD 227 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 0.63 vs. estimate USD 0.62Outlook FY revenue growth 3-5% (unchanged)
