PVH Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Gives Guidance for 2022
- (PLX AI) – PVH Q4 gross margin 58.3% vs. estimate 57.1%.
- Q4 revenue USD 2,430 million vs. estimate USD 2,375 million
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 2.84 vs. estimate USD 2
- Q4 EPS USD 5.53
- PVH 2022 revenue projected to increase 2% to 3%
- PVH 2022 operating margin will be approximately 10%
- The Company currently projects that 2022 earnings per share will be approximately $9.00
- Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 is projected to be relatively flat
0