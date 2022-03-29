(PLX AI) – PVH Q4 gross margin 58.3% vs. estimate 57.1%.Q4 revenue USD 2,430 million vs. estimate USD 2,375 millionQ4 adjusted EPS USD 2.84 vs. estimate USD 2Q4 EPS USD 5.53PVH 2022 revenue projected to increase 2% to 3%PVH 2022 operating margin …

PVH Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Gives Guidance for 2022

