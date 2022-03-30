SNP Revenue, EBIT Outlook for 2022 Comes Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – SNP Outlook FY revenue EUR 170-190 million vs. consensus EUR 186 million.Outlook FY EBIT EUR 10.5-13 million vs. consensus EUR 13.4 millionBoth software and service revenues are expected to contribute to growthSays EBITDA will increase at …
- (PLX AI) – SNP Outlook FY revenue EUR 170-190 million vs. consensus EUR 186 million.
- Outlook FY EBIT EUR 10.5-13 million vs. consensus EUR 13.4 million
- Both software and service revenues are expected to contribute to growth
- Says EBITDA will increase at a higher rate than EBIT in absolute terms, mainly due to the amortization of intangible assets that were added as a result of the acquisitions made in 2021
- The company aims to increase revenue to more than EUR 230 million by 2024
- The EBIT margin is expected to increase by more than 10 percentage points by 2024 compared with 2021
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0