(PLX AI) – Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Horizons to combine in an all-stock merger.Aker Offshore Wind shareholders will receive 0.1304 merger consideration shares in Aker HorizonsAker Offshore Wind deal implies a share price of NOK 3.01 per AOW …

Aker Horizons Takes Over Aker Offshore Wind in All-Stock Deal; to Combine it with Mainstream Renewable Power

