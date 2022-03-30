Aker Horizons Takes Over Aker Offshore Wind in All-Stock Deal; to Combine it with Mainstream Renewable Power
(PLX AI) – Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Horizons to combine in an all-stock merger.Aker Offshore Wind shareholders will receive 0.1304 merger consideration shares in Aker HorizonsAker Offshore Wind deal implies a share price of NOK 3.01 per AOW …
- (PLX AI) – Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Horizons to combine in an all-stock merger.
- Aker Offshore Wind shareholders will receive 0.1304 merger consideration shares in Aker Horizons
- Aker Offshore Wind deal implies a share price of NOK 3.01 per AOW share, or premium of 6.9% from yesterday's closing price
- Aker Horizons intends to combine Aker Offshore Wind with its portfolio company Mainstream Renewable Power
- The strong industrial logic for combining AOW and Mainstream includes complementary footprint and capabilities, increased scale, and improved access to financing for AOW projects, the company said
- Aker Horizons has an indirect shareholding in AOW of approximately 51.02% and no consideration shares will be issued for such shareholding
- The deal is executed and implemented in parallel with a contemplated similar triangular merger between Aker Horizons and Aker Clean Hydrogen
