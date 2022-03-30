Cargotec to Exit Kalmar's Heavy Port Cranes Business; Evaluates Options for MacGregor
(PLX AI) – Cargotec plans to exit Kalmar’s heavy cranes business and starts evaluating strategic options for MacGregor.Cargotec will focus on sustainability and growth in profitable core businesses Hiab, Kalmar Mobile Solutions and Kalmar’s …
- (PLX AI) – Cargotec plans to exit Kalmar’s heavy cranes business and starts evaluating strategic options for MacGregor.
- Cargotec will focus on sustainability and growth in profitable core businesses Hiab, Kalmar Mobile Solutions and Kalmar’s horizontal transportation business
- Cargotec will initiate an evaluation of strategic options of MacGregor including a potential sale of the business
- Cargotec’s capital allocation priorities for upcoming 12 months are planned to be acceleration of M&A, research and development investments in electrification, robotics and digitalization as well as its climate program
