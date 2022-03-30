checkAd

Rheinmetall Gets Ammunition Order in Hungary Worth Several Hundred Million Euros

(PLX AI) – Rheinmetall to supply a comprehensive array of ammunition worth several hundred million euros to Hungary.The order encompasses ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles, main battle tanks, artillery, and decoy systemsDelivery is starting …

  • (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall to supply a comprehensive array of ammunition worth several hundred million euros to Hungary.
  • The order encompasses ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles, main battle tanks, artillery, and decoy systems
  • Delivery is starting in 2023 and is to be complete by 2031
  • Most of the ammunition will be manufactured in Hungary

Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
