Rheinmetall Gets Ammunition Order in Hungary Worth Several Hundred Million Euros
(PLX AI) – Rheinmetall to supply a comprehensive array of ammunition worth several hundred million euros to Hungary.The order encompasses ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles, main battle tanks, artillery, and decoy systemsDelivery is starting …
- (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall to supply a comprehensive array of ammunition worth several hundred million euros to Hungary.
- The order encompasses ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles, main battle tanks, artillery, and decoy systems
- Delivery is starting in 2023 and is to be complete by 2031
- Most of the ammunition will be manufactured in Hungary
