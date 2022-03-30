Nordex and Vestas Shares Rise as Bank of America Sees Wind Turbine Pricing Improving
(PLX AI) – Nordex and Vestas shares rose today as analysts at Bank of America said pricing for wind turbines is improving. Nordex shares gained 3.3%, while Vestas gained 1.5%Logistics and input costs volatility remain a risk, but pricing should …
- Nordex shares gained 3.3%, while Vestas gained 1.5%
- Logistics and input costs volatility remain a risk, but pricing should improve further, BofA said, predicting profit margins will trough in 2022
- BofA raised price target on Nordex to EUR 30 from EUR 29, with recommendation reiterated at buy
- Nordex shares rose yesterday as well, after the company gave better than expected guidance for 2022 and said the average selling price for 2021 rose to EUR 720,000 per MW vs EUR 700,000 per MW in the same period a year ago
