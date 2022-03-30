Wartsila Drops 4% as Danske Downgrades on Cost Inflation, Reduced Demand
(PLX AI) – Wartsila shares fell 4% after analysts at Danske Bank cut their recommendation on the stock to hold from buy. Price target also cut to EUR 9.50 from EUR 12.20Wartsila is likely to see declining EBIT this year, as cost inflation bites and …
- (PLX AI) – Wartsila shares fell 4% after analysts at Danske Bank cut their recommendation on the stock to hold from buy.
- Price target also cut to EUR 9.50 from EUR 12.20
- Wartsila is likely to see declining EBIT this year, as cost inflation bites and the company's price hikes may be affecting demand from its customers, Danske said
- Customer decision-making has slowed in all businesses due to price increases implemented by Wartsila, Danske said
- Wartsila price targets were also cut at SEB and Nordea today
