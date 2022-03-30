Buy BW Offshore on Strong Cash Flow, Carnegie Says; Shares Rise
- (PLX AI) – BW Offshore benefits from strong cash flows and has a healthy balance sheet, analysts at Carnegie said, resuming coverage with a buy rating.
- Price target NOK 35 implies 24% upside
- Value could even be above NOK 100 in a bull scenario, Carnegie said
- The company has a stable dividend yield with clear upside, and any growth opportunities would be accretive, the analysts said
