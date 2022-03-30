checkAd

Buy BW Offshore on Strong Cash Flow, Carnegie Says; Shares Rise

(PLX AI) – BW Offshore benefits from strong cash flows and has a healthy balance sheet, analysts at Carnegie said, resuming coverage with a buy rating.Price target NOK 35 implies 24% upsideValue could even be above NOK 100 in a bull scenario, …

  • (PLX AI) – BW Offshore benefits from strong cash flows and has a healthy balance sheet, analysts at Carnegie said, resuming coverage with a buy rating.
  • Price target NOK 35 implies 24% upside
  • Value could even be above NOK 100 in a bull scenario, Carnegie said
  • The company has a stable dividend yield with clear upside, and any growth opportunities would be accretive, the analysts said
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  35   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Buy BW Offshore on Strong Cash Flow, Carnegie Says; Shares Rise (PLX AI) – BW Offshore benefits from strong cash flows and has a healthy balance sheet, analysts at Carnegie said, resuming coverage with a buy rating.Price target NOK 35 implies 24% upsideValue could even be above NOK 100 in a bull scenario, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Micron Q2 Earnings Top Estimates; Q3 Outlook Better Than Consensus
Hafnia Sells 8 Vessels to Ace Tankers for USD 252.4 Million
Nordex Jumps 7% as New Outlook Much Better Than Expected
Holcim to Divest Russian Business, Exit Russian Market
Aker Horizons Takes Over Aker Offshore Wind in All-Stock Deal; to Combine it with Mainstream ...
Credit Suisse Life Bermuda to Appeal Decision in Case with $500 Million Potential
Lululemon Q4 Adj. EPS Beats Estimates; Sees Q1 Revenue Growth 24-26%
Koenig & Bauer Sees Slight Increase in Revenue, EBIT Margin in 2022
Nordex and Vestas Shares Rise as Bank of America Sees Wind Turbine Pricing Improving
Vestas Gets 100 MW Wind Turbine Order in Vietnam
Titel
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Meyer Burger FY EBITDA CHF -72.5 Million vs. Estimate CHF -52 Million
Siemens Energy Gets Order for 4 H-Class Gas Turbines in China
Novo Nordisk Stops Shipments of Starter Wegovy Doses to Cut Demand from New Patients (RPT)
Ams OSRAM Sells AMLS Business to Plastic Omnium for EUR 65 Milion
Sell Telenor on Cost Inflation Risk, Goldman Says
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order Worth EUR 3 Million
Veoneer Says Takeover to Close April 1; Jacob Svanberg to Be CEO
Auto1 Drops 15% as Disappointing Guidance Set to Lead to Estimates Downgrade
MPC Container Ships Says Star Spike Sold 6.19% Stake, Still Holds 9.98%
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Equinor Rises as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Hexagon Purus Gets $2 Million Contract for Hydrogen Storage Cylinders
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
QuantumScape to Collaborate with Automaker on Battery Technology; May Set Up Joint Venture
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders