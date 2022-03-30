Ambu Shares Fall 2.6% as DNB Sees Chance for Guidance Cut
- (PLX AI) – Ambu shares fell 2.6% after analysts at DNB said the company may cut its guidance for the fourth time in the past 12 months.
- DNB cut its price target for Ambu to DKK 165 from DKK 235, but maintained a buy recommendation on the stock
- Cost inflation for raw materials and transportation is likely to affect Ambu's EBIT margin, DNB said, forecasting 6.7% for the fiscal year
- Ambu currently guides for EBIT margin above 7%
- It is less clear to what extent the balance sheet is at risk in the event of another guidance cut, DNB said
- However, in the longer term, Ambu has a good risk/reward, with the recently approved gastroscope looking underrated and with the potential for swift rise in penetration, the analysts said
