Scatec Seeks AGM Authorization for Share Issue of up to 10% of Capital for Potential M&A

(PLX AI) – Scatec ASA: Proposed authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital of the CompanyScatec proposed to increase share capital by up to 10%Says seeks authorization for the purpose of strengthening of the Company’s …

(PLX AI) – Scatec ASA: Proposed authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital of the Company

Scatec proposed to increase share capital by up to 10%

Says seeks authorization for the purpose of strengthening of the Company’s equity and the issuance of consideration shares in connection with acquisitions of businesses

Board proposes authorization should be valid until AGM in 2023