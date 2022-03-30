Scatec Seeks AGM Authorization for Share Issue of up to 10% of Capital for Potential M&A
(PLX AI) – Scatec ASA: Proposed authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital of the CompanyScatec proposed to increase share capital by up to 10%Says seeks authorization for the purpose of strengthening of the Company’s …
