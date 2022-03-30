BioNTech Q4 Net Income Much Better Than Expected; Sees $1.5 Billion Share Buyback
(PLX AI) – BioNTech Q4 net income EUR 3,166.2 million vs. estimate EUR 1,930 million.Expect to authorize a share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion over the next two years and will propose a special cash dividend of EUR 2.00 per shareEstimated …
- (PLX AI) – BioNTech Q4 net income EUR 3,166.2 million vs. estimate EUR 1,930 million.
- Expect to authorize a share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion over the next two years and will propose a special cash dividend of EUR 2.00 per share
- Estimated BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine revenues for the full 2022 financial year EUR 13-17 billion
- To spend EUR 1.4-1.5 billion in R&D during the 2022 financial year
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0