BioNTech Q4 Net Income Much Better Than Expected; Sees $1.5 Billion Share Buyback

(PLX AI) – BioNTech Q4 net income EUR 3,166.2 million vs. estimate EUR 1,930 million.Expect to authorize a share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion over the next two years and will propose a special cash dividend of EUR 2.00 per shareEstimated …

  • (PLX AI) – BioNTech Q4 net income EUR 3,166.2 million vs. estimate EUR 1,930 million.
  • Expect to authorize a share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion over the next two years and will propose a special cash dividend of EUR 2.00 per share
  • Estimated BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine revenues for the full 2022 financial year EUR 13-17 billion
  • To spend EUR 1.4-1.5 billion in R&D during the 2022 financial year

Autor: PLX AI
