Paychex Q3 Earnings Beat Expectations; Guidance Raised
(PLX AI) – Paychex Q3 EBIT USD 562.8 million vs. estimate USD 513 million.Q3 revenue USD 1,276 million vs. estimate USD 1,220 millionQ3 adjusted EPS USD 1.15 vs. estimate USD 1.05Outlook FY adjusted EPS growth 22.5-23%, up from 18-20% …
- (PLX AI) – Paychex Q3 EBIT USD 562.8 million vs. estimate USD 513 million.
- Q3 revenue USD 1,276 million vs. estimate USD 1,220 million
- Q3 adjusted EPS USD 1.15 vs. estimate USD 1.05
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS growth 22.5-23%, up from 18-20% previously
- Outlook FY revenue growth 12-13%, up from 10-11% previously
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0