checkAd

Nokian Tyres Cuts Dividend, Accelerates Plans for New Production Capacity in Europe

(PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres cuts dividend proposal to EUR 0.55 per share from EUR 1.32 per share earlier.Says to expedite its plans to invest in new production capacity in Europe due to Russia's invasion of UkraineThe company continues to increase …

  • (PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres cuts dividend proposal to EUR 0.55 per share from EUR 1.32 per share earlier.
  • Says to expedite its plans to invest in new production capacity in Europe due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
  • The company continues to increase capacity at its factories in Finland and the US
  • NOTE: Nokian Tyres has more than 70% of its production capacity in Russia currently
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  39   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Nokian Tyres Cuts Dividend, Accelerates Plans for New Production Capacity in Europe (PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres cuts dividend proposal to EUR 0.55 per share from EUR 1.32 per share earlier.Says to expedite its plans to invest in new production capacity in Europe due to Russia's invasion of UkraineThe company continues to increase …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordex and Vestas Shares Rise as Bank of America Sees Wind Turbine Pricing Improving
BioNTech Q4 Net Income Much Better Than Expected; Sees $1.5 Billion Share Buyback
Micron Q2 Earnings Top Estimates; Q3 Outlook Better Than Consensus
Aker Horizons Takes Over Aker Offshore Wind in All-Stock Deal; to Combine it with Mainstream ...
Cargotec to Exit Kalmar's Heavy Port Cranes Business; Evaluates Options for MacGregor
Koenig & Bauer Sees Slight Increase in Revenue, EBIT Margin in 2022
Rheinmetall Gets Ammunition Order in Hungary Worth Several Hundred Million Euros
Lululemon Q4 Adj. EPS Beats Estimates; Sees Q1 Revenue Growth 24-26%
Buy BW Offshore on Strong Cash Flow, Carnegie Says; Shares Rise
PVH Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Gives Guidance for 2022
Titel
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Meyer Burger FY EBITDA CHF -72.5 Million vs. Estimate CHF -52 Million
Siemens Energy Gets Order for 4 H-Class Gas Turbines in China
Novo Nordisk Stops Shipments of Starter Wegovy Doses to Cut Demand from New Patients (RPT)
Ams OSRAM Sells AMLS Business to Plastic Omnium for EUR 65 Milion
Sell Telenor on Cost Inflation Risk, Goldman Says
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser Order Worth EUR 3 Million
Nordex and Vestas Shares Rise as Bank of America Sees Wind Turbine Pricing Improving
Veoneer Says Takeover to Close April 1; Jacob Svanberg to Be CEO
BioNTech Q4 Net Income Much Better Than Expected; Sees $1.5 Billion Share Buyback
Titel
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Equinor Rises as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Hexagon Purus Gets $2 Million Contract for Hydrogen Storage Cylinders
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
QuantumScape to Collaborate with Automaker on Battery Technology; May Set Up Joint Venture
EDF to Raise EUR 3.1 Billion at EUR 6.35 per Share
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders