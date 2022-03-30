Nokian Tyres Cuts Dividend, Accelerates Plans for New Production Capacity in Europe
(PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres cuts dividend proposal to EUR 0.55 per share from EUR 1.32 per share earlier.Says to expedite its plans to invest in new production capacity in Europe due to Russia's invasion of UkraineThe company continues to increase …
- (PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres cuts dividend proposal to EUR 0.55 per share from EUR 1.32 per share earlier.
- Says to expedite its plans to invest in new production capacity in Europe due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
- The company continues to increase capacity at its factories in Finland and the US
- NOTE: Nokian Tyres has more than 70% of its production capacity in Russia currently
