Rovsing Cuts Revenue, EBITDA Outlook
(PLX AI) – Rovsing cuts Outlook FY EBITDA DKK 1-2 million from DKK 3.5-4.5 million previously. Cuts Outlook FY revenue DKK 27-29 million from DKK 34-36 million previouslyNASA and ESA have announced a 1-year overall postponement of the Mars Sample …
- (PLX AI) – Rovsing cuts Outlook FY EBITDA DKK 1-2 million from DKK 3.5-4.5 million previously.
- Cuts Outlook FY revenue DKK 27-29 million from DKK 34-36 million previously
- NASA and ESA have announced a 1-year overall postponement of the Mars Sample Return mission impacting equally Roving’s deliveries on this mission
