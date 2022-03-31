(PLX AI) – ABB launches new share buyback program of up to $3 billion.ABB intends to return to its shareholders the remaining $1.2 billion of the $7.8 billion of cash proceeds from the Power Grids divestmentSince July 2020, ABB repurchased a total …

ABB to Buy Back Shares for up to $3 Billion

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer