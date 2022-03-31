ABB to Buy Back Shares for up to $3 Billion
- (PLX AI) – ABB launches new share buyback program of up to $3 billion.
- ABB intends to return to its shareholders the remaining $1.2 billion of the $7.8 billion of cash proceeds from the Power Grids divestment
- Since July 2020, ABB repurchased a total of 218,686,689 shares for a total amount of approximately $6.6 billion
