CEWE Revenue, EBIT Outlook Below Consensus for 2022
(PLX AI) – CEWE Outlook FY revenue EUR 680-740 million vs. consensus EUR 748 million.Outlook FY EBIT EUR 65-80 million vs. consensus EUR 81 millionOutlook FY pretax profit EUR 62-77 million vs. consensus EUR 80 millionGuidance reflects the …
- (PLX AI) – CEWE Outlook FY revenue EUR 680-740 million vs. consensus EUR 748 million.
- Outlook FY EBIT EUR 65-80 million vs. consensus EUR 81 million
- Outlook FY pretax profit EUR 62-77 million vs. consensus EUR 80 million
- Guidance reflects the uncertainty currently resulting from the ongoing Corona situation, the general increase in prices as well as from the emerging inflation, the company said
- Says corona relief could make more vacation and long-distance travel possible again in 2022, which should give rise to many new photos and thus also positively support the order situation in photofinishing at CEWE
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0