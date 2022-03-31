(PLX AI) – CEWE Outlook FY revenue EUR 680-740 million vs. consensus EUR 748 million.Outlook FY EBIT EUR 65-80 million vs. consensus EUR 81 millionOutlook FY pretax profit EUR 62-77 million vs. consensus EUR 80 millionGuidance reflects the …

CEWE Revenue, EBIT Outlook Below Consensus for 2022

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer