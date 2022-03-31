SMA Solar Q1 Revenue Outlook Below Consensus, but EBITDA Above
(PLX AI) – SMA Solar anticipates Q1 sales of EUR 210-220 million and EBITDA of EUR 12-16 million.Consensus was for Q1 sales EUR 225 million and EBITDA of EUR 8 millionGuidance for the full year is unchanged, with sales EUR 900-1,050 million and …
- Says shortage of electronic components to continue in the coming months while order intake remains very healthy
