Intertrust Says CSC Offer Starts Tomorrow, Runs Until June 10
(PLX AI) – Intertrust says CSC launches recommended all-cash offer for Intertrust shares tomorrow.CSC offer price of EUR 20.00Offer runs until June 10Intertrust board fully supports the offer
