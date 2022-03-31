checkAd

Intertrust Says CSC Offer Starts Tomorrow, Runs Until June 10

(PLX AI) – Intertrust says CSC launches recommended all-cash offer for Intertrust shares tomorrow.CSC offer price of EUR 20.00Offer runs until June 10Intertrust board fully supports the offer

  • (PLX AI) – Intertrust says CSC launches recommended all-cash offer for Intertrust shares tomorrow.
  • CSC offer price of EUR 20.00
  • Offer runs until June 10
  • Intertrust board fully supports the offer
