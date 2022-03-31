Nordex Gets 49.5 MW Wind Turbine Order in Spain
(PLX AI) – Nordex receives order for 49.5 MW from Spain.Nordex Group will supply eleven N155/4.X turbines of the Delta4000 seriesThe installation of the 4.5 MW turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 105 metres will begin in autumn …
- (PLX AI) – Nordex receives order for 49.5 MW from Spain.
- Nordex Group will supply eleven N155/4.X turbines of the Delta4000 series
- The installation of the 4.5 MW turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 105 metres will begin in autumn 2022 and commissioning is scheduled for spring 2023
